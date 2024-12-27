First shipment of Chilean cherries arrives in China's Tianjin in winter

Xinhua) 11:12, December 27, 2024

Customers select newly arrived Chilean cherries at a supermarket in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 26, 2024. A container vessel loaded with about 8,000 tonnes of Chilean cherries arrived at Tianjin Port on Thursday, marking the arrival of the first shipment of Chilean cherries in northern China this winter. A total of four vessels carrying over 1,500 containers of Chilean cherries are scheduled to arrive Tianjin in succession this winter, more than triple the amount compared to the previous cherry season. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A truck transports newly arrived Chilean cherries to the customs for check at a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Customs officers check imported cherries at a designed area for imported fruits in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by Xiong Feixue/Xinhua)

Staff members of a supermarket carry Chilean cherries in Xiqing District of Tianjin, north China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A truck transports newly arrived Chilean cherries to the customs for check at a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member guides a customer to buy Chilean cherries online at a supermarket in Tianjin, north China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2024 shows a container vessel loaded with Chilean cherries docking at a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

