Interview: Chinese tennis veteran Zhang Shuai reflects on her journey with pride

SYDNEY, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- "Unfazed by time and weather, I stride my own path as time carves my journey," Chinese tennis veteran Zhang Shuai, who turns 36 in less than 20 days, shared on her social media on Thursday.

Just hours earlier, the world No. 205 faced third-ranked American star Coco Gauff, just 20 years old, in the quarterfinals of the United Cup mixed team tournament in Perth. Despite losing in straight sets, Zhang earned respect on the court.

"I am especially proud of myself for how far I've come," Zhang said during an exclusive interview with Xinhua. "Now, my goal is to compete in Grand Slam tournaments. With the Paris Olympics behind us and the next Games four years away, I aim to focus on Grand Slams, striving for breakthroughs."

Zhang's professional career spans nearly two decades. Her highest singles ranking was world No. 22 in 2016, the same year she made a career-defining run to the Australian Open quarterfinals. That performance came after years of struggling to win a singles Grand Slam main draw match, finally breaking through in her 15th attempt.

Zhang has enjoyed greater success in doubles. She won two Grand Slam women's doubles titles at the 2019 Australian Open and the 2021 US Open, both partnering with Samantha Stosur.

However, injuries in 2023 saw her ranking plummet to beyond 700. At the end of 2024, Zhang gradually clawed her way back, reaching No. 205 and also secured a wildcard entry to the 2025 Australian Open, marking her 13th appearance in the tournament's main draw.

Facing the harsh realities of professional tennis, Zhang admitted she had considered retirement on several occasions. "If you can't consistently perform at a high level, you lose your ranking. Without points, passion isn't enough," Zhang explained and also revealed that she had initially planned to retire after the 2016 season.

"At my age, competing in a Grand Slam main draw is something I'm incredibly proud of," Zhang said. "I still dream of winning another Grand Slam title. I want to see how far my potential can take me."

Since making her Grand Slam debut in 2008, Zhang has witnessed and contributed to the rise of Chinese women's tennis. She has seen compatriots like Li Na become Grand Slam champions and inspire a new generation of players, including rising stars Zheng Qinwen and Wang Xiyu.

"I know what I want, and achieving my goals one by one brings me immense joy," Zhang said. "It's the countless failures that have forged my strength on the court."

Reflecting on her career, Zhang concluded, "I think my tennis journey has been perfect. Whatever challenges come my way, I believe today's Zhang Shuai is ready for them."

