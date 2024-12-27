Team China participate in media conference of United Cup Perth in Australia
Team China participate in the media conference of the United Cup Perth at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Zhang Zhizhen (R) of China speaks during the media conference of the United Cup Perth at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Zhang Zhizhen of China reacts during the media conference of the United Cup Perth at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Zhang Shuai (L) of China speaks during the media conference of the United Cup Perth at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Wu Di (L) of China speaks during the media conference of the United Cup Perth at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Zhang Zhizhen of China reacts during the media conference of the United Cup Perth at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Wu Di of China reacts during the media conference of the United Cup Perth at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Photos
