Team China participate in media conference of United Cup Perth in Australia

Xinhua) 10:30, December 27, 2024

Team China participate in the media conference of the United Cup Perth at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Zhang Zhizhen (R) of China speaks during the media conference of the United Cup Perth at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Zhang Zhizhen of China reacts during the media conference of the United Cup Perth at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (L) of China speaks during the media conference of the United Cup Perth at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Wu Di (L) of China speaks during the media conference of the United Cup Perth at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Zhang Zhizhen of China reacts during the media conference of the United Cup Perth at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Wu Di of China reacts during the media conference of the United Cup Perth at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Dec. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)