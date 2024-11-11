U.S. player Gauff beats Olympic champion Zheng to win WTA Finals

Coco Gauff (L) of the United States and Zheng Qinwen of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the final match at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

RIYADH, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The United States' Coco Gauff defeated China's Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) to claim the WTA Finals title on Saturday.

Though 22-year-old Zheng fell short in the final, she matched her compatriot and former French Open champion Li Na's best WTA Finals result from 2013.

As the seventh seed, Zheng rebounded from an early loss to Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka, defeating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, Italy's Jasmine Paolini and the Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova to reach the final.

Coco Gauff of the United States hits a return during the final match against Zheng Qinwen of China at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Zheng Qinwen of China reacts during the final match against Coco Gauff of the United States at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the final match against Coco Gauff of the United States at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Coco Gauff of the United States kisses the trophy during the awarding ceremony of the final match against Zheng Qinwen of China at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the final match against Coco Gauff of the United States at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Coco Gauff (L) of the United States and Zheng Qinwen of China pose for photos before their final match at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Zheng Qinwen of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of the final match against Coco Gauff of the United States at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Coco Gauff of the United States hits a return during the final match against Zheng Qinwen of China at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Zheng Qinwen of China gestures to audience during the awarding ceremony of the final match against Coco Gauff of the United States at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Zheng Qinwen of China speaks to the audience during the awarding ceremony of the final match against Coco Gauff of the United States at WTA Finals tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

