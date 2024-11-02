Highlights of Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament
Holger Rune of Denmark returns a shot during the singles quarter-final match between Holger Rune of Denmark and Alex De Minaur of Australia at Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Neha Ganeriwal/Xinhua)
Alex De Minaur of Australia serves during the singles quarter-final match between Holger Rune of Denmark and Alex De Minaur of Australia at Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Neha Ganeriwal/Xinhua)
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the singles quarter-final match at Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Neha Ganeriwal/Xinhua)
Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the singles quarter-final match at Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Neha Ganeriwal/Xinhua)
