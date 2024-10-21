China's Yuan claims first career WTA doubles title at Ningbo Open

Xinhua) 11:23, October 21, 2024

NINGBO, China, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Yuan Yue and her Dutch partner Demi Schuurs defeated top-seeded Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States and Ellen Perez of Australia 6-3, 6-3 to clinch the women's doubles title at tennis' Ningbo Open on Sunday.

"I've never had such a great partner before. All I needed to do was play my part from the baseline, and she could win the point. We enjoyed our partnership throughout the tournament. Playing in China gives me a huge home advantage, thank you all for your support," said Yuan, for whom this was her first career WTA doubles title.

Securing her 19th WTA doubles title, Schuurs praised Yuan's performance after the match. "Winning the title on our first partnership shows there was chemistry and synergy between us. With Yuan Yue's solid baseline play combined with my agility at the net, we were able to clinch the title right away," she said.

In the women's singles final, fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia defeated her compatriot Mirra Andreeva 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 to claim the title.

