China's Zheng Qinwen qualifies for WTA Finals

Xinhua) 13:29, October 17, 2024

Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates during the women's singles semifinal against her compatriot Wang Xinyu at the 2024 Wuhan Open on Oct. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The WTA announced Wednesday that China's Zheng Qinwen has secured qualification for the WTA Finals to be held from November 2 to 9 in Riyadh.

The 22-year-old Olympic champion will join Barbora Krejcikova, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini and Jessica Pegula at the star-studded season-ending tournament.

"Completing the singles line-up for the WTA Finals is an exciting moment as the anticipation heightens for the season ending event," said WTA Finals tournament director Garbine Muguruza. "In 2024, we have seen 11 different winners across Grand Slams and WTA 1000 tournaments, so I fully expect to see incredible match action and on-court heroics in Riyadh. We are very much looking forward to kicking off the first year of the WTA Finals Riyadh."

Zheng is the first Chinese singles player to qualify for the WTA Finals since Li Na in 2013, when the latter finished runner-up after narrowly losing to Serena Williams.

Zheng began her season in fine form by reaching the final at the Australian Open. She also pocketed the gold at the Paris Olympics while her performances this season saw her break into the world's top 10 for the first time in her career, peaking at No. 7.

