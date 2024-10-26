Interview: Growing talent pool, high-level competitions pave way for tennis promotion, says Chinese top tennis administrator

By Li Bowen, Ma Xiangfei, Hu Jiali ( Xinhua

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Over the past two years, a new generation of Chinese tennis players has consistently delivered impressive performances on the international stage, signaling rapid development of the sport in the country.

Bai Xilin, director of China's Tennis Administration Center, attributed this progress to China's economic and social advancement, adherence to sports development principles, and a steady accumulation of talents.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua, Bai said, "Since the reform and opening up, as people became better off, their horizons have been broadened. More families are now able and willing to support their children in tennis training. This has led to a distinctive approach to talent cultivation in tennis compared to those in many other sports."

Bai explained that training for tennis players in China involves contributions from individuals, society, and the state, creating a collaborative effort that aligns with international standards. Over time, this approach has successfully nurtured a group of promising young athletes.

"The pathway for developing tennis talents involves not just government and state financial support but also the efforts of various market players and social sectors, creating a collaborative force," Bai said.

China's progress in tennis is further supported by a growing pool of talents and high-level competitions. In 2023, over 800 stops of the China Tennis Junior Tour were held across the country, drawing nearly 7,000 participants and reflecting rising enthusiasm for the sport.

Zheng Jie, a two-time Grand Slam doubles winner in 2006 who has since focused on promoting youth training, recalled that participation in her "Zheng Jie Cup" was sparse a decade ago. "Now, spots for U10 and U12 categories were filled up within seconds," she said.

Wang Jun, founder of the Tennis123 tournament, echoed this sentiment. "At the end of 2015, the Tennis123 finals had just over 100 junior players in Beijing. This past year alone, we've seen that number soar to over 2,000 young players in the city. We used to hold around 400 Tennis123 events nationwide annually. By the end of 2023, that number will have jumped to over 4,000. From January to August this year, we conducted more than 6,000 events."

Looking ahead, Bai emphasized the importance of promoting and popularizing tennis further. Initiatives like the "Tennis for All Project" aim to encourage children to engage in the sport. He also introduced the "Double Ten, Double Hundred" strategy, which seeks to build a talent pool of 100 outstanding male and female players and closely monitor their development. The goal is to have ten players of each gender ranked in the world's top 100.

High-level competitions are key to nurturing talents, growing the tennis market, and cultivating a wider audience. China's 2024 tennis season, which kicked off in September, has sparked a two-month tennis frenzy, further boosting the sport's profile domestically.

