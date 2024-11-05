Zheng Qinwen defeats Rybakina to claim her first win at WTA Finals

Xinhua) 10:00, November 05, 2024

RIYADH, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top-ranked tennis player Zheng Qinwen triumphed over Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in three sets at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Monday, securing her first victory in the tournament.

Zheng, who had previously lost to Rybakina twice, broke serve to take a 4-1 lead in the opening set, but the Kazakhstani broke back in the seventh game, pushing the set to a tiebreak. Zheng excelled in the tiebreak, winning the first set.

In the second set, Zheng again took an early break but was soon broken back by Rybakina, who then won three consecutive games from 3-3 to level the match. In the decisive third set, Zheng raised her game, breaking Rybakina's serve twice, and ultimately claimed victory 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-1.

This victory marked Zheng's first win at the WTA Finals in her debut appearance. Reflecting on her victory, Zheng said: "It feels great, especially with this type of game. I always feel energetic and then I'm really excited for me to win this match."

Zheng remains in contention to advance from the group stage with this victory, and she said she would concentrate on her own games and filter out what's happening outside. "I'm going to block that. Just tell myself it is another match to play like a normal tournament."

In another match, top seed Aryna Sabalenka defeated Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 7-5 in one hour and 30 minutes, securing her second group-stage win and guaranteeing her place in the semifinals. Zheng will face Paolini on Wednesday to contend for the other Purple Group semifinal spot.

In doubles, Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend defeated Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-2, 6-2, while Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens beat Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 6-3.

