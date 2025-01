ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open: Shang Juncheng of China vs. Pedro Martinez of Spain

Xinhua) 10:12, January 03, 2025

Shang Juncheng of China hits a return during the round of 16 match against Pedro Martinez of Spain at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 2, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)

Pedro Martinez of Spain hits a return during the round of 16 match against Shang Juncheng of China at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 2, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)

Shang Juncheng of China serves during the round of 16 match against Pedro Martinez of Spain at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 2, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)

Shang Juncheng of China celebrates scoring during the round of 16 match against Pedro Martinez of Spain at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 2, 2025. (Photo by Lo Ping Fai/Xinhua)

