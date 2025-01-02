United Cup tennis tournament mixed doubles: China vs. U.S.

Xinhua) 10:58, January 02, 2025

Desirae Krawczyk(R)/Robert Galloway of the United States react after winning the mixed doubles match against Zhang Shuai/Sun Fajing of China in the quarterfinals between China and the United States at the 2025 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Desirae Krawczyk(R)/Robert Galloway of the United States react during the mixed doubles match against Zhang Shuai/Sun Fajing of China in the quarterfinals between China and the United States at the 2025 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Zhang Shuai(L)/Sun Fajing of China react during the mixed doubles match against Desirae Krawczyk/Robert Galloway of the United States in the quarterfinals between China and the United States at the 2025 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Desirae Krawczyk(L)/Robert Galloway of the United States react during the mixed doubles match against Zhang Shuai/Sun Fajing of China in the quarterfinals between China and the United States at the 2025 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Zhang Shuai(Bottom R)/Sun Fajing(Botom L) of China react during the mixed doubles match against Desirae Krawczyk(Top L)/Robert Galloway of the United States in the quarterfinals between China and the United States at the 2025 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Desirae Krawczyk(L)/Robert Galloway of the United States react during the mixed doubles match against Zhang Shuai/Sun Fajing of China in the quarterfinals between China and the United States at the 2025 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Desirae Krawczyk(L)/Robert Galloway of the United States celebrate after winning the mixed doubles match against Zhang Shuai/Sun Fajing of China in the quarterfinals between China and the United States at the 2025 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Zhang Shuai(L)/Sun Fajing of China react during the mixed doubles match against Desirae Krawczyk/Robert Galloway of the United States in the quarterfinals between China and the United States at the 2025 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Zhang Shuai(L)/Sun Fajing of China react during the mixed doubles match against Desirae Krawczyk/Robert Galloway of the United States in the quarterfinals between China and the United States at the 2025 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai(L)/Sun Fajing of China react during the mixed doubles match against Desirae Krawczyk/Robert Galloway of the United States in the quarterfinals between China and the United States at the 2025 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Desirae Krawczyk(1st L)/Robert Galloway(2nd L) of the United States shake hands with Zhang Shuai(1st R)/Sun Fajing of China after the mixed doubles match in the quarterfinals between China and the United States at the 2025 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Desirae Krawczyk(2nd R)/Robert Galloway(1st R) of the United States pose for photos with Zhang Shuai(2nd L)/Sun Fajing of China before the mixed doubles match in the quarterfinals between China and the United States at the 2025 United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)