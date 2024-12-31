China's Yuan Yue advances to Brisbane International second round

Xinhua) 10:13, December 31, 2024

SYDNEY, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Yuan Yue advanced to the second round of the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament on a mixed day for Chinese players on Monday.

Yuan beat the Netherlands' Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 17 minutes at the key Australian Open warm-up event.

The Chinese world number 49 was dominant on serve and was not broken the entire match, successfully saving all three of Rus's break point opportunities.

She was the only one of four Chinese players in action on Monday to advance to the second round of the tournament, with Wang Xinyu, Wang Yafan and Zheng Saisai all eliminated.

Wang Xinyu was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by Russian Polina Kudermetova while Wang Yafan was forced to withdraw while trailing Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 2-0 due to an apparent wrist injury.

In a late-night match on center court, Zheng Saisai was beaten 7-6, 6-4 by former world number two Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

Earlier on center court, Novak Djokovic teamed up with Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the men's doubles to defeat Austria's Alexander Erler and German Andreas Mies in a third set tiebreak.

"That was awesome," Djokovic said on court after the match. "Packed house, amazing. Great to be back."

Djokovic will play his first singles match at the tournament as the top seed against Australian Rinky Hijikata on Tuesday.

In the women's draw, world number one and two-time defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will play Mexico's Renata Zarazua.

