Congress of Peru president to visit China
(Xinhua) 12:20, January 04, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- President of the Congress of Peru Eduardo Salhuana will lead a delegation to China from Jan. 5 to 11 at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
