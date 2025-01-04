Congress of Peru president to visit China

Xinhua) 12:20, January 04, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- President of the Congress of Peru Eduardo Salhuana will lead a delegation to China from Jan. 5 to 11 at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee.

