Hello Peru, our neighbor across the Pacific Ocean

People's Daily Online) 13:28, November 14, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping is attending the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima and making a state visit to Peru at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Peru, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, from Nov. 13 to 17, 2024.

Lima has a pleasant climate all year round and is known as the "Garden City" of South America. Let's follow a People's Daily Online reporter and experience the profound charm of this ancient city of Inca civilization as we began the journey "from China to Peru".

