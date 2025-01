ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open: Shang Juncheng vs. Fabian Marozsan

Xinhua) 11:24, January 04, 2025

Shang Juncheng of China celebrates scoring during the quarterfinal against Fabian Marozsan of Hungary at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Shang Juncheng of China hits a return during the quarterfinal against Fabian Marozsan of Hungary at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Fabian Marozsan of Hungary hits a return during the quarterfinal against Shang Juncheng of China at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Fabian Marozsan of Hungary hits a return during the quarterfinal against Shang Juncheng of China at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Shang Juncheng of China serves during the quarterfinal against Fabian Marozsan of Hungary at the ATP250 Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

