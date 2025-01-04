CPC allocates 384 mln yuan to assist Party members in difficulty

Xinhua) 10:12, January 04, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has allocated 384 million yuan (about 53.42 million U.S. dollars) from Party membership dues to assist Party members in difficulty during the 2025 New Year and upcoming Spring Festival holiday periods.

The funds will also be used to visit retired Party members and officials, especially those who joined the CPC before 1949, primary-level officials and recipients of national-level honors, the department said on Friday.

It urged special care and long-term assistance for families of CPC members and officials who died on duty. People who fell in poverty due to illness and newly employed Party members in difficulty will also benefit from the assistance, according to the department.

Organization departments of Party committees at all levels should intensify oversight and ensure the funds are delivered to their intended recipients ahead of the Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year, the department said.

