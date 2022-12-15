Jiang Zuojun elected China Zhi Gong Party chairman

Xinhua) 09:05, December 15, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Jiang Zuojun has been elected chairman of the Central Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party, one of the eight non-Communist political parties on the Chinese mainland.

This was announced on Wednesday after the party concluded its three-day 16th national congress, which elected the 16th Central Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party.

During the congress, the 116-member new central committee held its first plenum, and elected its 34-member standing committee. Jiang was elected chairman of the central committee at the plenum.

Addressing the closing meeting of the congress, Jiang called on the party to commit itself to fully building a modern socialist China and achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

