Senior official calls for carrying forward Yan'an spirit

Xinhua) 10:30, January 09, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen Saturday called for solid efforts to carry forward the spirit of Yan'an on the new journey of striving for the second centenary goal.

Wang, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and head of the China Yan'an Spirit Research Society, made the remarks at a symposium on championing the great founding spirit of the Communist Party of China and passing on the spirit of Yan'an.

Noting that the Yan'an spirit embodied the great founding spirit of the Party at the time, Wang urged more efforts to promote the Party's glorious traditions and fine conduct.

Wang called on the members of the society to better tell the stories of the Party during the Yan'an period, continuously carry out the campaign of promoting the Yan'an spirit on school campuses, produce more high-quality researches, and actively serve the work of the Party and the state.

