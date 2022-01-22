Xi makes instruction on Party building studies
President Xi Jinping has called on scholars to deepen their understanding of the rule of Party building in the new era and further contribute wisdom and strength to advancing related work.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instruction to a conference of the National Society for Party Building Studies, which was held in Beijing Friday.
Xi sent his congratulations to the conference and extended his sincere greetings to scholars studying Party building.
Recognizing the contributions the society has made in recent years to advancing Party building in the new era, Xi urged more efforts to adapt Marxism to China's conditions, step up research on the latest progress of Party building theories and strengthen the study of full and strict governance over the Party, among others.
Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, conveyed Xi's instruction at Friday's conference and called on the scholars to follow Xi's instruction and encouraged them to play a bigger role in advancing Party building in the new era.
