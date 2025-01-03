Chinese doctors at front-line service in Vanuatu

Guo Ziyang, an operating room nurse of the Chinese medical team, checks surgical equipment at Vila Central, the main hospital in Port Vila, Vanuatu, on Jan. 2, 2025. Members of the third batch of Chinese medical team to Vanuatu have rendered professional service to more than 1,800 patients since they were deployed in the Pacific Island nation in September 2024.

They were also involved in over 300 surgical operations and some 30 training sessions.

On Dec. 17, 2024, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Port Vila, causing severe damage to the city's infrastructure and killing at least 14 people . The Chinese medical team, despite suffering injuries during the quake, became the earliest non-local provider of emergency medical service at the epicenter. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Xie Henghui, an acupuncturist of Chinese medical team, feels a patient's pulse at Vila Central, the main hospital in Port Vila, Vanuatu, on Jan. 2, 2025. Members of the third batch of Chinese medical team to Vanuatu have rendered professional service to more than 1,800 patients since they were deployed in the Pacific Island nation in September 2024.

Li Wei, a dentist of Chinese medical team, communicates with a patient at Vila Central, the main hospital in Port Vila, Vanuatu, on Jan. 2, 2025. Members of the third batch of Chinese medical team to Vanuatu have rendered professional service to more than 1,800 patients since they were deployed in the Pacific Island nation in September 2024.

Wang Rui (L), deputy leader of the Chinese medical team and an expert on respiratory and critical care medicine, auscultates a patient at Vila Central, the main hospital in Port Vila, Vanuatu, Jan. 2, 2025. Members of the third batch of Chinese medical team to Vanuatu have rendered professional service to more than 1,800 patients since they were deployed in the Pacific Island nation in September 2024.

Chen Mulei, a cardiovascular physician and leader of the Chinese medical team, instructs a patient on his medication at Vila Central, the main hospital in Port Vila, Vanuatu, on Jan. 2, 2025. Members of the third batch of Chinese medical team to Vanuatu have rendered professional service to more than 1,800 patients since they were deployed in the Pacific Island nation in September 2024.

Xie Henghui, an acupuncturist of Chinese medical team, performs acupuncture treatment for a patient at Vila Central, the main hospital in Port Vila, Vanuatu, on Jan. 2, 2025. Members of the third batch of Chinese medical team to Vanuatu have rendered professional service to more than 1,800 patients since they were deployed in the Pacific Island nation in September 2024.

Chen Mulei (R), a cardiovascular physician and leader of the Chinese medical team, communicates with a local medical worker at Vila Central, the main hospital in Port Vila, Vanuatu, on Jan. 2, 2025. Members of the third batch of Chinese medical team to Vanuatu have rendered professional service to more than 1,800 patients since they were deployed in the Pacific Island nation in September 2024.

Li Wei, a dentist of Chinese medical team, exams a patient at Vila Central, the main hospital in Port Vila, Vanuatu, on Jan. 2, 2025. Members of the third batch of Chinese medical team to Vanuatu have rendered professional service to more than 1,800 patients since they were deployed in the Pacific Island nation in September 2024.

