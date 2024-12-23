China provides emergency assistance to quake-hit Vanuatu

Xinhua) 15:16, December 23, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has provided 1 million U.S. dollars in emergency assistance to the quake-hit Vanuatu to support the country's response to the disaster and reconstruction efforts, said Li Ming, spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency on Monday.

At the request of Vanuatu, the Chinese side has coordinated experts from Chinese enterprises based in the country to conduct a preliminary disaster assessment, and the Chinese medical team in Vanuatu has actively participated in the treatment, rescue and operation of injured individuals, said Li.

The Red Cross Society of China has also provided 100,000 U.S. dollars in emergency cash assistance to Vanuatu, Li added.

The spokesperson said that China is willing to continue to provide follow-up assistance according to the needs of Vanuatu and help the country overcome difficulties and rebuild homes as soon as possible.

