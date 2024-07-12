Vanuatu's PM says willing to learn from China's climate governance

Xinhua) 09:26, July 12, 2024

SHANGHAI, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu Charlot Salwai, currently on an official visit to China, has expressed willingness to learn from China's climate governance experience and work with China to address climate change.

During his visit to Shanghai from Tuesday to Wednesday, Salwai emphasized the urgent global climate situation and the need for collaborative efforts to combat climate change.

Salwai noted that as a South Pacific island nation, Vanuatu has long faced natural environmental challenges. He hailed China's efforts to ensure no country is left behind in building a community with a shared future for humanity and affirmed Vanuatu's commitment to standing alongside China in this endeavor.

Returning to Shanghai after 20 years, Salwai praised the city's remarkable development.

During his visit, Salwai toured many places, such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shanghai Futures Exchange, Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center and Shanghai Museum.

On Wednesday, Salwai departed Shanghai for Beijing to continue his China visit.

