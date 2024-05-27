Senior CPC official visits Vanuatu

SUVA, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation to visit Vanuatu on Sunday and Monday.

During the visit, Liu met and exchanged views with Nikenike Vurobaravu, president of Vanuatu, Charlot Salwai, president of the Reunification Movement for Change and prime minister of Vanuatu, Seoule Simeon, president of the Laverwo Movement and parliament speaker, as well as leaders of the country's main political parties.

The two sides agreed to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, intensify party-to-party exchanges, as well as deepen exchanges and mutual learning on experience in governance.

They also expressed the willingness to strengthen cooperation in jointly building the Belt and Road and other fields, promote the development of China-Vanuatu comprehensive strategic partnership, and push for an even closer community of shared future between China and Pacific island countries.

