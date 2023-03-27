Chinese FM delivers video speech for program celebrating 41st anniversary of China-Vanuatu diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 11:32, March 27, 2023

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang delivered a video speech Sunday for a program produced by the Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his speech, Qin said that over the past 41 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Vanuatu, the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other on an equal footing, trusted and supported each other, engaged in sincere cooperation and achieved mutual benefit and win-win results, setting a paradigm for mutual respect, solidarity and cooperation among developing countries.

China attaches great importance to developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vanuatu and considers Vanuatu as a companion on the path of development, said Qin, adding that China stands ready to work with Vanuatu to strengthen friendly exchanges and practical cooperation in various fields so as to deliver more benefits to the two countries and their people.

