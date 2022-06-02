China, Vanuatu reach 5-point consensus on bilateral ties, int'l cooperation

PORT VILA, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China and Vanuatu reached a five-point consensus Wednesday on improving bilateral relations and boosting cooperation in international and regional affairs.

The consensus was reached at a meeting between visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vanuatu's Prime Minister Bob Loughman and his key cabinet members.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen political mutual trust, uphold win-win cooperation with mutual benefit, further friendship between the two peoples, deepen strategic coordination and boost regional cooperation.

Wang is on a visit to Vanuatu as part of his tour to the Pacific island countries, which will also take him to Papua New Guinea and Timor Leste. Before arriving in Port Vila, he visited the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji and Tonga.

