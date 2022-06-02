Vanuatu will always be true friend of China: president

Xinhua) 09:24, June 02, 2022

Vanuatu President Tallis Obed Moses (R) meets with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Port Vila, Vanuatu, June 1, 2022. (Xinhua)

PORT VILA, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Vanuatu President Tallis Obed Moses said on Wednesday that his country will always remain a true friend of China no matter how the international situation changes and what challenges it may encounter in the future.

Moses made the remarks in a meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, which fell on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Over the past 40 years, Moses said, Vanuatu and China have always respected each other, treated each other as equals and established solid mutual trust.

China always pays attention to Vanuatu's needs and gives priority to helping Vanuatu improve people's livelihood and build infrastructure, which has brought great benefits to the Vanuatu people. The Vanuatu government and people will never forget this, Moses said.

Vanuatu will continue to adhere to the one-China policy and take it as the cornerstone to push for greater development of bilateral relations, Moses said.

Wang said that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Vanuatu, which is of great significance to inherit the past and usher in the future.

China-Vanuatu relations have become even more consolidated and solid after 40 years, Wang said, adding that he believes ties will make even greater progress without any disruption.

Wang said that with the joint efforts of both sides, China and Vanuatu have deepened their friendship, consolidated mutual trust and yielded fruitful cooperation outcomes that have brought tangible benefits to the people.

China is willing to join hands with Vanuatu to review the successful experience gained in bilateral exchanges, chart out the China-Vanuatu comprehensive strategic partnership and open up a new, bright future for bilateral relations, he added.

The Chinese foreign minister stressed that different from some major countries, China always adheres to the principle of sovereign equality in its diplomacy and treats all the developing countries, especially small and medium-sized countries, sincerely and equally.

At the international and regional levels, especially in the United Nations system, China also firmly upholds the legitimate rights and interests of the developing countries, he added.

China will continue to work in solidarity with other developing countries to defend the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and safeguard international fairness and justice, Wang said.

Moses said Vanuatu and China share the same desire for development, and that Vanuatu highly agrees with the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, believing that people in different countries should equally enjoy the rights of peace, development, equality, justice, democracy and freedom regardless of race, nationality and class.

Both sides agreed to enhance cultural exchanges, increase mutual understanding and promote people-to-people connectivity.

Vanuatu is the Chinese foreign minister's sixth stop of his South Pacific island nations tour, which will also take him to Papua New Guinea, as well as Timor-Leste. Before arriving in Port Vila, Wang also visited the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji and Tonga.

