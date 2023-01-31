China to further elevate comprehensive strategic partnership with Vanuatu: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:19, January 31, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to elevate the China-Vanuatu comprehensive strategic partnership and bring more benefits to the two peoples, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on a statement issued by Vanuatu's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade Jotham Napat.

According to reports, in this statement, Napat spoke highly of Vanuatu-China relations, saying that Vanuatu subscribes to the one-China principle and unequivocally maintains this stance, and China has continued to be a valued partner in Vanuatu's development aspirations, adding China will always be a valued friend.

"We welcome Foreign Minister Napat's statement on Vanuatu-China relations. As I understand, this is the first statement Foreign Minister Napat has issued on Vanuatu's bilateral relations with any country since he took up the post in November last year, which speaks to the high importance Vanuatu attaches to its relations with China," Mao said.

Calling China a valued and respected partner and a valued friend, the statement also says that the Government of Vanuatu has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing strong diplomatic relations with China and that Vanuatu subscribes to the one-China principle and unequivocally maintains this stance, said Mao.

"Over the years, as a responsible major developing country, China has been committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind," noted Mao, adding that based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, win-win cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, China has cooperated with Vanuatu and other Pacific island countries, shared with them the dividends of China's development and delivered tangible benefits to their peoples.

The statement issued by Vanuatu fully shows that China is always there for the Pacific island countries and has been warmly welcomed by the governments and peoples of these countries, said Mao.

"In line with the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith, China will continue to elevate the China-Vanuatu comprehensive strategic partnership and bring more benefits to the two peoples," the spokesperson added.

