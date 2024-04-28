Home>>
Senior CPC official meets Leaders Party of Vanuatu delegation
(Xinhua) 11:02, April 28, 2024
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a delegation led by Jotham Napat, President of the Leaders Party of Vanuatu, in Beijing on Friday.
The two sides exchanged views on implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthening exchanges and mutual learning on governance experience, promoting practical cooperation in various fields and promoting the development of China-Vanuatu relations.
