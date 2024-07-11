Home>>
Vanuatuan PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:58, July 11, 2024
Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu Charlot Salwai lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
