Vanuatuan PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:58, July 11, 2024

Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu Charlot Salwai lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)