Vanuatu's, Solomon Islands' PMs to visit China

Xinhua) 16:12, July 05, 2024

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Prime Minister Charlot Salwai of the Republic of Vanuatu will pay an official visit to China from July 7 to 12, and Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele of Solomon Islands will pay an official visit to China from July 9 to 15, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

