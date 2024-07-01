Vanuatu leaders reaffirm commitment to one-China principle

Xinhua) 13:24, July 01, 2024

Port-Vila, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Vanuatu President Nikenike Vurobaravu and Prime Minister Charlot Salwai have reiterated the country's commitment to the one-China principle in two separate meetings with a senior Chinese political advisor.

While meeting with Hu Chunhua, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, in Port-Vila on Monday respectively, they asked Hu to convey their best wishes to Chinese leaders and thanked China for its long-term support and assistance to Vanuatu.

Both leaders also said Vanuatu is willing to actively expand practical cooperation in various fields and promote the all-round growth of bilateral relations with China.

For his part, Hu said that under the strategic guidance and joint efforts of the leaders of the two countries, China and Vanuatu have continuously enhanced political mutual trust and achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation in various fields.

Hu said China is willing to deepen strategic coordination with Vanuatu and strengthen all-round dialogue, exchanges and cooperation, so as to push bilateral relations to a new level.

He also briefed the Vanuatu leaders on Chinese modernization and the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

During his stay in Vanuatu from Saturday to Monday, Hu also met with the country's parliament speaker Seoule Simeon.

