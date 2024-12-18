China to provide emergency assistance to Vanuatu

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to provide emergency assistance in accordance with the needs of Vanuatu, a spokesperson of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) said Wednesday.

It is reported that a powerful earthquake struck Vanuatu on Tuesday, leaving some buildings damaged or collapsed in its capital city of Port Vila.

Extending sympathies, spokesperson Li Ming said that China is deeply saddened by the casualties and property losses caused by the earthquake in Vanuatu.

