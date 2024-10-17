Senior CPC official meets Vanuatu official

Xinhua) 13:27, October 17, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Johnny Koanapo, president of Vanuatu's Vanuaaku Party and the country's minister of finance.

The two sides exchanged views on jointly implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthening inter-party exchanges, deepening exchanges of experience in state governance, and promoting the construction of a China-Vanuatu community with a shared future in the new era.

