China provides Vanuatu with 100,000 USD in emergency humanitarian cash assistance

Xinhua) 11:12, December 21, 2024

SUVA, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu Li Minggang said in an interview with Xinhua on Friday that the Red Cross Society of China has provided Vanuatu with 100,000 U.S. dollars in emergency humanitarian cash assistance in the wake of a recent powerful earthquake there.

"Today we have received 100,000 U.S. dollars of emergency humanitarian cash assistance from the Red Cross Society of China, which will be handed over to Vanuatu on Saturday," he said, adding that China will continue to provide assistance within its capacity based on the situation and the needs of Vanuatu.

Li told Xinhua that the embassy has kept in close contact with the Vanuatu government to learn about its rescue and relief needs, and provide timely support.

