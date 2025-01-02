Chinese emergency relief supplies arrive in Vanuatu

Xinhua) 11:13, January 02, 2025

PORT VILA, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- A batch of emergency relief supplies offered by the Chinese government arrived in Vanuatu's capital Port Vila on Thursday.

The 35-ton aid includes tents, folding beds, solar lights, food, water purifiers and medical equipment.

"We deeply understand that the recent earthquake has caused significant damage," said Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu Li Minggang at the handover ceremony, adding that China will always stand together with Vanuatu to assist the country recovering at an early date.

Also attending the event, Vanuatu's caretaker Prime Minister Charlot Salwai expressed the country's appreciation for China's assistance, and said it will support Vanuatu's recovery process going forward.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Port Vila on Dec. 17, killing at least 14 people, injuring more than 200 and severely damaging the city's infrastructure.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)