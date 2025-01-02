China sends emergency relief supplies to quake-hit Vanuatu

January 02, 2025

Emergency relief supplies with "China Aid" marks are transported onto a plane at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- A shipment of emergency relief supplies departed Wednesday evening from the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen to Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu, to support earthquake relief efforts in the Pacific island country.

The flight, carrying essential supplies including tents, folding beds, water purification equipment, solar lamps, emergency food and medical materials, left Shenzhen Baoan International Airport at 7:18 p.m. Beijing time. It is expected to arrive in Port Vila at 4:45 a.m. Thursday, according to civil aviation authorities.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Port Vila on Dec. 17, causing casualties and significant damage.

The Chinese government has provided 1 million U.S. dollars in emergency assistance to Vanuatu to support its disaster response and reconstruction efforts, Li Ming, spokesperson for China International Development Cooperation Agency, announced last week.

At the request of the Vanuatu government, China has sent four engineering experts to assist with post-earthquake response in the country, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday.

"This is the first time that China has sent an emergency post-disaster assessment team to a Pacific island country, with hopes of contributing to Vanuatu's reconstruction," Mao said at a daily press briefing.

