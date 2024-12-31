China sends experts to assist Vanuatu's post-earthquake response

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- At the request of the Vanuatu government, China has sent four experts to assist with post-earthquake response in the Pacific island country, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday.

The four engineering experts from the China Earthquake Administration arrived in Port Vila, capital of Vanuatu, on Monday to carry out structural research, safety assessment and secondary disaster investigation in the hardest hit areas.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Port Vila on Dec. 17, leaving at least 14 people, including two Chinese nationals, dead and hundreds more injured, and causing significant damage.

Mao told a daily press briefing that China worked swiftly to provide disaster relief assistance to Vanuatu.

"This is the first time that China has sent an emergency post-disaster assessment team to a Pacific island country, with hope to make contributions to Vanuatu's post-earthquake reconstruction," Mao said, adding that China is willing to continue to provide assistance in light of the situation and actual needs.

