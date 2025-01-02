China sends experts to assist Vanuatu's post-earthquake response

Chinese experts check on a damaged building in Port Vila, Vanuatu, Jan. 1, 2025.

At the request of the Vanuatu government, China has sent four experts to assist with post-earthquake response in the Pacific island country, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday.

The four engineering experts from the China Earthquake Administration arrived in Port Vila, capital of Vanuatu, on Monday to carry out structural research, safety assessment and secondary disaster investigation in the hardest hit areas. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

A Chinese expert takes pictures of damages inside a building in Port Vila, Vanuatu, Jan. 1, 2025.

A Chinese expert takes pictures of damages inside a building in Port Vila, Vanuatu, Jan. 1, 2025.

Chinese experts talk with a local resident in Port Vila, Vanuatu, Jan. 1, 2025.

Chinese experts check on a damaged building in Port Vila, Vanuatu, Jan. 1, 2025.

Chinese experts check on a damaged building in Port Vila, Vanuatu, Jan. 1, 2025.

Chinese experts check on a damaged building in Port Vila, Vanuatu, Jan. 1, 2025.

Chinese experts check on a damaged house in Port Vila, Vanuatu, Jan. 1, 2025.

