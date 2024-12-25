Home>>
New worker reporting | Tanzanian apprentice: It's all wire mesh, how amazing!
(People's Daily Online) 14:15, December 25, 2024
From shoulder pads for clothing to high-speed rail fences, wire mesh has become an integral part in many of the things we use in our daily lives. Upon hearing that the world's largest wire mesh production base and distribution center is located in Anping, north China's Hebei Province, Aris (Kwizela Aristide Basebya), from Tanzania, decided to take a visit and explore the wire mesh industry for himself.
