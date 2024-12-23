New worker reporting | Tanzanian apprentice: Experiencing Western instrument manufacturing in Wuqiang
Aris (Kwizela Aristide Basebya), from Tanzania, lives in China and loves music very much. When he learned that Wuqiang in north China's Hebei province is the country's "capital of musical instruments" and one of the world's largest musical instrument production bases, he decided to visit the city to see the craftsmanship behind Western musical instrument manufacturing.
At Wuqiang Jinyin Group, master Li Shiqi, with over 30 years of experience in the industry, guided Aris through the company's plant as they explored the production process for the many Western instruments produced there. Aris even got the chance to learn how to play the trumpet! As the company's newest "worker," Aris expressed great pride, saying "Music knows no borders, dreams know no limit!"
Photos
