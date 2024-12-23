A road to prosperity built along cliff faces in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 11:11, December 23, 2024

The Hongyan Tourist Road in Huaying city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, stands out as a scenic marvel built along steep cliffs, paving the way to prosperity for the region. (Photo/Qiu Haiying)

On Dec. 18, the Hongyan Tourist Road, constructed along the steep cliffs in Huaying city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, stood out as a striking and dramatic sight, creating a spectacular landscape feature.

