China sees increase in road logistics price index

Xinhua) 11:17, March 26, 2024

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index edged up 0.06 percent week on week from March 18 to 22, industry data shows.

The country's road logistics index came in at 1,025.06 points last week, according to a survey conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-indices of all vehicle types logged slight week-on-week increases. The full-truckload logistics price, which primarily measures bulk commodity and cross-regional transportation, was at 1,026.41 points in the period, up 0.07 percent from the week prior.

Road logistics demand was generally stable last week and the transport capacity was sufficient, according to the survey. It predicted that the price index will see mild fluctuations in its next stage.

