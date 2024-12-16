China, France hold 26th strategic dialogue

Xinhua) 09:42, December 16, 2024

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, co-chairs the 26th China-France Strategic Dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to French President, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, co-chaired the 26th China-France Strategic Dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to French President, in Beijing on Saturday.

Noting that the two heads of state have maintained close interaction over the past year, setting the direction for the development of China-France and China-Europe relations, Wang said China is willing to work together with France to ensure that the China-France relations continue to serve as a driving force for the development of China-Europe relations and the promotion of world peace and stability.

Wang proposed four points to achieve that goal: first, take the consensus of the two heads of state as a guide and create more positive bilateral agendas; second, solidly promote pragmatic cooperation, make good use of the traditional advantages of both sides, and explore new prospects for cooperation in new quality productive forces; third, continue to reap the positive effects of the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, and facilitate people-to-people exchanges; and fourth, jointly uphold multilateralism.

Bonne said that France attaches great importance to the traditional friendship and mutual trust between France and China, and will adhere to the one-China policy, maintain close high-level exchanges with China and ensure the success of the mechanisms for dialogue.

Bonne added that France hopes to work with China to set ambitious goals and expand strong and innovative cooperation in various fields, and opposes camp confrontation and will adhere to its independent diplomatic tradition.

Both sides agreed to enhance multilateral coordination and strengthen cooperation on climate change, biodiversity, sustainable development, and poverty reduction.

The two sides also discussed China-Europe economic and trade issues. Wang said it is hoped that the Europe will adopt a constructive attitude and find mutually acceptable solutions through continuous dialogue with China. Bonne said that France does not support trade wars and supports mutually beneficial cooperation between Europe and China.

Both sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis, the Iranian nuclear issue, the situation in the Middle East, and other topics.

