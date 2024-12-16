China, France vow to uphold cooperation

08:13, December 16, 2024 By Zhao Jia ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, shakes hands with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, during the 26th China-France Strategic Dialogue in Beijing on Saturday. (Li Tao/Xinhua)

China-France relations have seen positive momentum under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, which has emerged as a progressive force driving China-European Union ties while contributing to global peace and stability, according to officials.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to the French president, convened the 26th China-France Strategic Dialogue on Saturday in Beijing, commending the achievements of bilateral cooperation and outlining ambitious plans for the future.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasized that Beijing is willing to collaborate with Paris to uphold the "China-France spirit", characterized by independence and self-reliance, mutual understanding, foresight and mutual benefit. He called on both nations to adhere to the consensus reached by their leaders, viewing each other from a strategic and long-term perspective to create further positive agendas.

Highlighting areas of potential growth, Wang called for deeper cooperation in traditional sectors such as nuclear energy and aerospace, while also opening new opportunities in fields including artificial intelligence and green development.

Bonne said that France values its traditional friendship with China as well as the mutual trust between the two heads of state, and pledged continued adherence to the one-China policy.

He expressed France's readiness to strengthen high-level exchanges, expand innovative cooperation in various sectors, and further enhance people-to-people ties with China.

Trade relations between the two nations are robust. France is China's third-largest trading partner in the EU, while China is France's largest trading partner in Asia.

Addressing China-EU trade tensions, Wang stressed that trade wars will only lead to mutual losses. He reaffirmed China's commitment to a free trade system and called for the EU to adopt a constructive mindset in resolving trade disputes and find mutually acceptable solutions via sustained dialogue.

Bonne said that France opposes trade wars and supports strengthened EU-China cooperation for mutual benefit.

Cui Hongjian, director of Beijing Foreign Studies University's Center for European Union and Regional Development Studies, said: "The EU's attempt to resolve trade frictions through noneconomic means must be corrected. Measures like imposing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles are counterproductive to fostering economic and trade cooperation."

Bonne's two-day visit to Beijing, accompanied by a team of aides, is seen as preparation for a potential visit by French President Emmanuel Macron in 2025. Observers noted that frequent interactions between President Xi Jinping and President Macron, who met twice this year, have had broad and positive impacts on bilateral ties and beyond.

Cui said China and France have demonstrated their shared responsibility as major independent nations by addressing global challenges and hot spot issues, reflecting the global vision and constructive role of bilateral ties.

During the talks, the two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis, the Iranian nuclear issue and the situation in the Middle East.

Next year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. As founding members of the body and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and France reiterated their commitment to multilateralism.

Wang called for steadfast support of the UN-centered international system and emphasized the need to work toward an equal and orderly multipolar world. He also advocated international unity and cooperation as well as rejection of a Cold War mentality and zero-sum games.

Bonne highlighted France's rejection of bloc confrontation, saying that the country will adhere to its tradition of independent diplomacy and seek mutual respect and inclusive cooperation in international relations.

Cui, from Beijing Foreign Studies University, said: "In a world facing turbulence and changes — from the protracted Ukraine crisis to the sluggish global economy and increasingly severe climate challenges — both China and France need dialogue. By enhancing communication and coordination on major international issues, the two nations can contribute to the healthy development of China-EU relations and bring more peace, cooperation and dialogue to the world."

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)