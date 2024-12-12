French president's diplomatic adviser to come to China for China-France Strategic Dialogue

Xinhua) 16:20, December 12, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to French President, will come to China from Dec. 13 to 14, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced here on Thursday.

"He will hold the China-France Strategic Dialogue with Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi," Mao added.

