9th Traditional Chinese Operas Festival kicks off in Paris
(Ecns.cn) 14:05, November 07, 2024
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 9th Traditional Chinese Operas Festival at the Musée national des arts asiatiques - Guimet in Paris, France, Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)
An opening ceremony was held for the 9th Traditional Chinese Operas Festival at the Musée national des arts asiatiques - Guimet in Paris, France, on Nov. 6, 2024.
An opening ceremony is held for the 9th Traditional Chinese Operas Festival at the Musée national des arts asiatiques - Guimet in Paris, France, Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)
