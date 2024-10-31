We Are China

Nanchang Air Show attracts French aerobatic team

Ecns.cn) 11:35, October 31, 2024

China's Hongying (or Red Eagle) Aerobatic Team of the PLA Air Force Aviation University flies over Tengwang Pavilion ahead of the 2024 Nanchang Air Show in east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Siwei)

The 2024 Nanchang Air Show will be held from November 2 to 4.

The Patrouille de France aerobatic team flies over Tengwang Pavilion ahead of the 2024 Nanchang Air Show in east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Siwei)

