Sino-French agricultural trade cooperation center unveiled in south China's Guangdong

October 31, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Agricultural Produce Trading Center was inaugurated on Tuesday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, marking a new chapter in Sino-French agricultural trade cooperation.

The joint endeavor was launched by China's KINGOLD Group and France's Rungis International Market, and is set to become the largest "vegetable basket" project in the region, aiming to bring high-quality French farm products directly to Chinese consumers.

Located in Guangzhou's Baiyun District, the center spans an area of 2,000 mu (approximately 133 hectares), with its first phase covering over 910,000 square meters.

The complex will feature multi-level trading centers, a global food showcase center, a smart cold chain center, urban distribution hubs and an international exhibition center, catering to such products as fresh produce, imported ingredients, seafood and cut flowers. Its first phase is expected to host more than 2,000 vendors.

"The trading center will serve as a one-stop, high-quality procurement platform with an expected annual turnover exceeding 100 billion yuan (about 14 billion U.S. dollars)," said Zhou Zerong, chairman of KINGOLD Group.

According to Zhou, Rungis' well-established management and operational expertise will contribute to an internationally oriented platform with standards that can facilitate the global flow of premium Chinese and French products.

Rungis International Market, known worldwide for its sophisticated food safety management and logistics systems, signed a close cooperation agreement with KINGOLD Group in April 2024.

Sylvain Fourriere, consul general of France in Guangzhou, said that the center will not only meet local needs but will also be an international hub for agricultural products, connecting the Greater Bay Area to global supply chains. It will launch a new era for agri-food trade, setting high standards in quality, sustainability and logistics.

"Among our strengths of cooperation, agri-food is a sector where our two countries share complementary expertise and know-how, as well as a real passion for gastronomy, particularly in the province of Guangdong," Fourriere said.

