China's 2024 grain output expected to exceed 700 mln tonnes for 1st time
(Xinhua) 11:03, October 25, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's grain output is projected to hit a record high of 700 million tonnes this year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Friday.
