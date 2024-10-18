Nearly 70 pct of autumn grains harvested in China

Xinhua) 10:00, October 18, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Thursday that 69.5 percent of the autumn grain harvest had been reaped across China, 2 percentage points faster than that of the previous year.

Over 70 percent of corn, more than 69 percent of the middle-season rice, and around 83 percent of soybeans have been reaped so far, said the ministry.

At the same time, autumn sowing has been steadily advanced. Over 27 percent of winter wheat and over 42 percent of winter rape have been sown across the country.

More efforts should be made to support the autumn harvest as well as a bumper harvest for whole year, and consolidate the foundation of grain and oil production next summer, according to the ministry.

